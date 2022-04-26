Over 120 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 121 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.
16 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,100 new cases and 1 more virus-related death.
The state’s test positivity rate is 9.3 percent.
