      Weather Alert

Over 120 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Apr 26, 2022 @ 3:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 121 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.

16 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports almost 1,100 new cases and 1 more virus-related death.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.3 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Teen Dead, Three Others Shot In Southeast Portland
President Biden Touts Infrastructure In Portland Visit
Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon
Suspect Accused Of Firing Gun At Officers During Arrest In East Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On