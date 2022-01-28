Over 1,100 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,130 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
About 170 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are about 60 available adult ICU beds.
The Oregon Health Authority Thursday also reports almost 7,871 new cases and 19 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (34), Benton (59), Clackamas (522), Clatsop (71), Columbia (76), Coos (151), Crook (106), Curry (47), Deschutes (454), Douglas (216), Grant (2), Harney (31), Hood River (35), Jackson (395), Jefferson (88), Josephine (144), Klamath (140), Lake (4), Lane (869), Lincoln (96), Linn (350), Malheur (96), Marion (989), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,101), Polk (174), Sherman (5), Tillamook (35), Umatilla (179), Union (85), Wallowa (25), Wasco (44), Washington (936) and Yamhill (278).
Oregon’s 6,049th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive Aug. 4, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,050th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Jan. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,051st COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 5, 2021, and died Nov. 22, 2021 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,052nd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive May 20, 2021, and died Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,053rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 29, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,054th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,055th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive Dec. 1, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Samaritan Albany Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,056th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 3, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,057th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 21, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,058th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,059th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,060th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,061st COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,062nd COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 26 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,063rd COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,064th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,065th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,066th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,067th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA RELEASES NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report released today finds that over 71 percent of new cases between January 16th and January 22nd were unvaccinated people.
To date, there have now been just over 104,000 breakthrough cases in Oregon. 2.9 percent of those cases have led to hospitalization, while just .7 percent have led to death.