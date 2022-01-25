Over 1,050 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over 1,050 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
About 150 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now 60 available adult ICU beds and nearly 230 available adult NON-ICU beds.
The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday also reports about 6,900 new cases and 41 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (217), Clackamas (505), Clatsop (21), Columbia (71), Coos (85), Crook (58), Curry (30), Deschutes (505), Douglas (238), Gilliam (7), Grant (1), Harney (16), Hood River (53), Jackson (520), Jefferson (173), Josephine (99), Klamath (130), Lake (29), Lane (362), Lincoln (71), Linn (286), Malheur (170), Marion (841), Morrow (52), Multnomah (750), Polk (193), Sherman (7), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (208), Union (36), Wallowa (18), Wasco (165), Washington (683), Wheeler (21) and Yamhill (230)
Oregon has now administered 4,010,872 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 203,467 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,636,850 doses of Moderna and 263,734 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
