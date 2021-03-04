Over 1 Million Vaccine Shots in Oregon
Health officials say more than 1 million people in Oregon have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday the total number of doses administered in the state had reached 1,019,767. The first dose was given on Dec. 14. Officials say approximately one in five Oregonians who likely are eligible have received at least one dose. Health officials continue to encourage Oregonians to take protective measures such as social distancing and wearing masks to help keep themselves and others safe and healthy.