Outburst During Jeremy Christian Court Motions
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Apr 26, 2019 @ 1:22 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.– Jeremy Christian was supposed to appear in court to have his trail delayed. His Attorneys argue they don’t have enough time to prepare. They are also concerned about a bill in the legislature that could change rules regarding the death penalty. While the judge asked Demetria Hester one of Christian’s victims to speak, he didn’t let her get more than couple of words out before he started yelling at her calling her “A Liar” several times and claiming he is “A Victim.”

Deputies promptly removed Christian from the courtroom. Hester was allowed to complete her statement. She told reporters afterward bringing this case to trial is taking too long. the court will review Two motions next Friday.

