Outbreak Investigation Of Hepatitis A Virus: Strawberries (May 2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The FDA along with The CDC is investigating Fresh Organic Strawberries for possible link to Hepatits A. The strawberries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, purchased between March Fifth and April 25, 2022.
Currently, the affected products are past shelf life. The FDA says anyone who purchased these branded strawberries between these times and then froze those strawberries for later consumption, should not consume them. The FreshKampo or HEB strawberries could have been purchased from HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, or WINCO Foods, stores.
Traceback investigations show cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill. Illness onset dates range from March 28 to April 30, 2022.
Anyone not sure of what brand purchased or when they purchased them, should use the logic, When in Doubt, Throw them out.
The FDA continues the investigation and additional products may be included. More information will be released as it becomes known and available.