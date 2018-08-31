Out of Town: Save Energy
By Lucinda Kay
|
Aug 31, 2018 @ 3:32 PM
Traveling this weekend? Make sure your home has someone checking on it for safety reasons, and take some steps to save energy.

– Unplug electrical equipment: things like TVs, gaming systems, coffee makers and computers > anything that can draw power even when not in use.
Pro-tip: keep these appliances connected to power strips, easier to turn power on and off.
– Use timers for your lights so they turn on for security, but off to save energy.
– Turn down the water heater: If you’ll be away for more than three days.
– For a natural gas water heater, turn it to low.
– Adjust the thermostat: if you have AC.. set the thermostat to about 80/85.
Pro tip: Don’t turn if all the way off or it could cause your refrigerator to work too hard, then it would be an energy-intensive job to cool the house back down.

All this info comes from Pacific Power… so folks in the know.

Read more energy saving tips.

