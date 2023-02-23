KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church

February 23, 2023 7:37AM PST
Share

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church – Closed. Office closed, No mass, no meetings

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 6.32% This Week
2

Buffalo Shooter Gets Life Sentence For Market Massacre
3

New Details In Albany Officer-Involved-Shooting
4

Slain Cinematographer's Ukrainian Relatives Sue Alec Baldwin
5

Kari Lake Loses Appeal Of Loss In Arizona Governor's Race