OSU Freshman Strikes Gold In Tokyo

Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:01am
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Jade Carey of Team United States poses with her gold medal during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan (AP) –American gymnast and Oregon State University Freshman Jade Carey, has won the gold medal on floor exercise.


The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 02: Jade Carey of Team United States competes during the Women’s Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

