OSP Trooper Hit By Suspect’s Vehicle On Hwy. 30, Critically Injured

Nov 12, 2021 @ 10:25am
Courtesy: KGW

ST. HELENS, Ore. — The Oregon State Trooper who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 west of St. Helens on Thursday afternoon has been identified as Trooper John Jeffries.

He was involved in the pursuit of a suspect when the driver hit the trooper and rammed a patrol car.

Trooper Jeffries is hospitalized in critical condition.

“We also ask for your prayers for Trooper Jeffries, his family, his friends as well as the entire OSP family,” the department said in a news release.

He has worked for OSP since March following a 20-year career with the FBI.

TAGS
Columbia county crash hwy 30 Oregon State Police State Trooper Trooper John Jeffries
