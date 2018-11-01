OSP: Man Missing For Three Weeks Near Glendale

Portland, Ore — They’ve located his pickup truck, but they still can’t find him.

Oregon State Police are asking for help in locating a missing and endangered man from rural Josephine County.

No one has seen 66-year-old John Edward Vezina since October 11th.

That’s three weeks ago.

O-S-P says they found Vezina’s Toyota Tundra parked in Glendale, but they say that search and rescue crews couldn’t find him anywhere nearby.

If you have information that could help, you’re asked to call the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 541-776-6111 or *OSP on your mobile device.