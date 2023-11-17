OSP Looking Fore Deer Poacher In Lincoln County

Salem, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is seeking public assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for the waste of a blacktail buck deer in Lincoln County.

On November 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am, Troopers responded to a call of a forked-horn buck deer which was shot and left on timber company property in Harlan, Oregon. The investigation determined that the buck had been shot, field-dressed, and left for waste.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at [email protected]. Reference case number SP23352231.

The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program is a collaborative effort involving the Oregon State Police, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, Oregon Outfitter and Guides Association, and the Oregon State Marine Board.

The TIP program provides preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of various big game mammals and cash rewards for the same violations related to fish and wildlife species. Cash rewards are also available for habitat destruction, illegal obtaining of hunting or angling licenses or tags, lending or borrowing big game tags, spotlighting, and snagging.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points: Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Wolf

4 Points: Elk, Deer, Pronghorn Antelope, Bear, Cougar

Cash Rewards (Oregon Hunters Association):

$2,000: Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose

$1,000: Elk, Deer, Antelope

$600: Bear, Cougar, Wolf

$300: Habitat Destruction

$200: Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags, Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s), Game Fish & Shellfish, Game Birds or Furbearers, Spotlighting, Snagging/Attempt to Snag

Cash Rewards (Oregon Wildlife Coalition):

$500: Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey

$500: Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox

$1,000: Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)

Cash Rewards (Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association):

$200: Acting as an Outfitter Guide for the Illegal Killing of Wildlife, Illegally Obtaining Oregon Hunting or Angling Licenses or Tags, or Illegally Offering to Act as an Outfitter Guide as defined in ORS 704.010 and 704.020.

To report a wildlife and/or habitat law violation or suspicious activity, individuals can use the TIP Hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677) or email [email protected] (Monitored M-F 8:00AM – 5:00PM). More information is available at www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx.