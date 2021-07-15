OSHA Oregon Continues to Update Heat Illness and Prevention Rules

TIGARD, Ore. — Oregon Occupational Safety & Health (Oregon OSHA) is working with state and federal agencies to continue to refine adopted an emergency temporary rule. Governor Kate Brown issued the order on July 8th following the historic heat wave in late June that saw temps in our area soar to well over 100 degrees for 3 days in a row.
SAIF Industrial Hygienist Debra Corbin, CIH tells KXL’s Bret Reckamp, the rule will be in effect for 180 days and that OSHA intends to adopt a permanent rule this fall. Corbin expects the new permanent rule to be the new normal for years to come as hot temperatures continue to hit more often during the summer.
SAIF is holding a webinar on July 29 on how employers can prepare for high-heat events and comply with the temporary rule.