      Weather Alert

OSHA Hands Out Fines For Albany Plant Explosion

Feb 21, 2020 @ 5:39pm

(AP) – Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has fined Selmet Inc. $27,500 for an August 2019 titanium furnace explosion that hurt two employees. The state agency issued the fine for violating job safety rules, calling three of the violations serious. The incident at the Selmet plant near Albany tossed one employee and caused second- and third-degree burns over 69% of his body. It threw another employee into a table, tore a steel door from its hinges and blew a hole in the building’s roof. Parent company Consolidated Precision Products spokesman Richard Legenza said the company doesn’t comment on specifics of citations but said they cooperated with the investigation and that employee safety is their highest priority.

TAGS
explosion Fines Occupational Safety and Health titanium furnace
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport