OR’s Open Enrollment This Saturday!

Time is running out if you’re not signed up for health insurance in Oregon. If you don’t get health insurance through your job, the state hopes you’ll get yourself signed up. This Saturday, Dec. 15th is your deadline.

In the past, you had three months to enroll, this is the second year for a six week period instead. Chiqui Flowers is with the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. She says enrollment is about 16-percent behind this time, last year, but she’s quite optimistic about the process.

Thousands of people apply for insurance through Oregon Health Care, about 70-percent receive financial help. Last year, 157-thousand people enrolled, as of Dec. 1st 56-thousand have signed up.

All the info is on Oregon Health Care’s website and you can call the toll-free number: 855-268-3767