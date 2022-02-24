      Weather Alert

Original Seattle Mariner, Spanish Language Broadcaster, Julio Cruz Dies

Feb 23, 2022 @ 6:54pm

SEATTLE (AP) – An original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise has died.

His family says 67-year-old Julio Cruz died at his home.

Cruz played for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox during his major league career.

He played 10 seasons and made his debut with Seattle midway through the 1977 season, the inaugural season for the franchise.

He was traded to Chicago midway through the 1983 season and sparked the White Sox to the AL West title.

Cruz became part of Seattle’s Spanish-language broadcast team in 2003.

