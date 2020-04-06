Original “Hamilton” Cast Reunites & Performs for Young Fan on John Krasinski’s “Some Good News”
The second episode of John Krasinski’s Some Good News delivered something great for a young Hamilton fan on Sunday. After 9-year-old Aubrey missed out on a chance to see the show for her birthday because of the coronavirus shutdown, Krasinski brought the original Broadway cast together to perform the musical’s opening number on Zoom.
Krasinski first had Aubrey on his show, where she revealed that she wasn’t an Office fan, but she had recently watched Mary Poppins Returns–which just happened to star Krasinski’s real-life wife, Emily Blunt. A minute later, Hamilton creator and Mary Poppins co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda showed up on their Zoom chat. After Krasinski told Miranda he’d be sending Aubrey to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway, Miranda replied, “That’s amazing. I think we can top that right now, though.”