Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Increases

Apr 7, 2021 @ 4:28pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The weekly COVID-19 report in Oregon released Wednesday shows increases in daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Between March 29th and April 4th, the state saw a 21 percent increase in cases from the week before, 13 more hospitalizations, and 9 more deaths.

The state’s percentage of positive tests rose from 3.7 percent to 4.5 percent.

Here’s more from the Oregon Health Authority:

OHA reported 2,964 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, March 29 through Sunday, April 4. That represents a 21% increase from the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 150, up from 137 last week.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths rose to 19, up from 10 last week.

There were 93,357 tests for COVID-19 for the week of March 28 through April 4 — an 1.4% increase from last week. The percentage of positive tests rose from 3.7% to 4.5%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

