Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Decreases In Cases and Deaths

Oct 27, 2021 @ 5:01pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows decreases in daily cases and deaths, but an increase in hospitalizations.

Between Monday, October 18th and Sunday, October 24th, cases were down over 4% from the week before and deaths dropped from 183 to 110.

However, hospitalizations jumped from 377 to 415.

The state’s percentage of positives tests was 7.4%.

