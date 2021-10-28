Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Decreases In Cases and Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows decreases in daily cases and deaths, but an increase in hospitalizations.
Between Monday, October 18th and Sunday, October 24th, cases were down over 4% from the week before and deaths dropped from 183 to 110.
However, hospitalizations jumped from 377 to 415.
The state’s percentage of positives tests was 7.4%.
Our COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and deaths and an increase in hospitalizations.https://t.co/Iq0CELbhSi
1/6
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) October 28, 2021
Our COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows decreases in daily cases and deaths and an increase in hospitalizations.https://t.co/Iq0CELbhSi
1/6
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) October 28, 2021