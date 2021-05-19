      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Cases Down, But Deaths And Hospitalizations Up

May 19, 2021 @ 2:16pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday is a mixed bag.

Between Monday, May 10th and Sunday, May 16th, daily cases dropped 16% from the week before.

However, during that same time span, hospitalizations rose from 245 to 265 and virus-related deaths increased from 41 to 57.

That’s the highest number in 10 weeks.

The state’s percentage of positives tests went from 6.1 percent to 6.4 percent.

