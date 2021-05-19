Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Cases Down, But Deaths And Hospitalizations Up
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday is a mixed bag.
Between Monday, May 10th and Sunday, May 16th, daily cases dropped 16% from the week before.
However, during that same time span, hospitalizations rose from 245 to 265 and virus-related deaths increased from 41 to 57.
That’s the highest number in 10 weeks.
The state’s percentage of positives tests went from 6.1 percent to 6.4 percent.