Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows 4th Straight Week Of Increases
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows a 4th straight week of surging daily cases and hospitalizations.
Between April 12th and April 18th, new daily cases increased by 27 percent, hospitalizations rose from 156 to 171, and there were 19 reported deaths.
The State’s percent positivity was 5.3 percent.
People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 76% of COVID-19 related deaths