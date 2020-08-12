Oregon’s Weekly COVID-19 Count Declining
PORTLAND, Ore. – Some good COVID-19 related news Wednesday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports from August 3rd through August 9th, 2,122 people tested positive for the virus. That’s a drop of 156 from the week before.
Also, the state reported 29 deaths during that time frame, a drop of 10.
The positivity rate around the state decreased to %5.4 percent.
The age group most often infected is 20 to 29 year olds, but people 80 or older account for nearly half of all hospitalizations