Oregon’s Wednesday COVID-19 Count: 239 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — 239 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The number of confirmed cases in the state is now 160,259. The most new cases were reported in Washington County (28), Marion (26), Jackson (25) and Multnomah (24).
The death toll stands at 2,349. The latest victims are from 86 to 90-years-old and died between last March 13th and 16th.
108 people are hospitalized with the virus today; 11 fewer than yesterday. 29 patients are in ICU beds; 4 more than yesterday.
1.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. The Oregon Health Authority anticipates that the number will increase over the coming days as providers submit data following a server outage on Tuesday. The state has crossed the milestone of more than 500,000 people fully vaccinated.