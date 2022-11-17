Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.1 Percent

SALEM, Ore. – For the first time since January 2022, Oregon’s unemployment rate is over 4 percent.

The rate rose from 3.8 percent in September to 4.1 percent in October.

The national unemployment rate is 3.7 percent.

Oregon did add over 5,200 nonfarm payroll employment jobs.

The gains were largest in the financial activities, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, leisure and hospitality, and construction sectors.