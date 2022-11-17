KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.1 Percent

November 17, 2022 3:32AM PST
Share
Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.1 Percent

SALEM, Ore. – For the first time since January 2022, Oregon’s unemployment rate is over 4 percent.

The rate rose from 3.8 percent in September to 4.1 percent in October.

The national unemployment rate is 3.7 percent.

Oregon did add over 5,200 nonfarm payroll employment jobs.

The gains were largest in the financial activities, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, leisure and hospitality, and construction sectors.

More about:
jobs
October
Oregon
rate
unemployment

Popular Posts

1

Brittney Griner Sent To Russian Penal Colony To Serve Sentence
2

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea
3

New Supreme Court Justice Jackson Issues First Opinion
4

The Vote Is In And Your Gun Rights Are Out
5

Woman Charged With Arson for Apartment Fire That Hospitalized Eight