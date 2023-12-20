Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Remains At 3.6%, But State Drops 7,300 Jobs

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the 7th straight month, the unemployment rate in Oregon is between 3.4 and 3.7 percent.

The Oregon Employment Department says it was 3.6 percent in November, the same number as October.

However, Oregon did drop 7,300 non-farm payroll employment jobs.

That includes almost 3,000 jobs in the professional and business services sector, 1,700 jobs in the construction sector, 1,500 jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, 1,300 jobs in the financial activities sector and 1,000 jobs in the information sector.

There were also gains.

2,400 jobs were added in the health care and social assistance sector.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent last month.