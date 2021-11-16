Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Falls For 5th Straight Month

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s unemployment rate continues to improve, “Oregon employers added 4,700 jobs in October. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent.”
State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer says that marks the 5th straight month of improvement, “Oregon has now regained 74 percent of jobs lost in March 2020.”
The biggest gains were in the leisure and hospitality and professional and business service sectors. The losses were in the Government sector, “And that’s because Public K-12 and Public Higher Education…just aren’t hiring as they typically would this time of year.”
Oregon’s unemployment rate reached a record low of 3.3% in November and December 2019.