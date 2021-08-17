      Weather Alert

Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Drops For 15th Straight Month

Aug 17, 2021 @ 11:42am
SALEM, Ore. – 20,000 non-farm jobs were added in Oregon in July, “The unemployment rate improved from 5.6 percent in June to 5.2 percent in July.”

State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer says that means Oregon’s unemployment rate has now improved for 15 straight months, “Oregon’s jobs recovery strengthened in July.”

However, she warns that losses may be seen in the coming weeks, “There is growing concern over the Delta variant.”

July’s strongest sectors were the leisure and hospitality and government sectors.

Oregon has now added back 7 out of 10 jobs lost at the start of the pandemic.

 

