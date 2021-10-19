Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Drops Below 5 Percent

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s unemployment rate has dropped from 5 percent in August to 4.7 percent in September.
The Oregon Employment Department says large job gains were made in the professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and transportation, warehousing, and utilities sectors.
But, there were also big losses in the government and construction sectors.
There were 102,000 Oregonians unemployed in September. That’s compared to 270,000 Oregonians out of work in April 2020.
The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in September from 5.2% in August.