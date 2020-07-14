Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Down Again
In May Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped again. Most of that growth was seen in leisure and hospitality, retail, and health care and social assistance.
Other major industries like professional and business services including manufacturing have seen slow growth. Government jobs were down, cutting around 9,100 jobs between April and June.
Overall Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.2 percent in June from 14.3 percent in May. The national rate was 11.1 for June.