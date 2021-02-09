      Weather Alert

Oregon’s U.S. Attorney Asked To Resign

Feb 9, 2021 @ 2:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Former President Trump appointee, Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, is among the U.S. attorneys nationwide directed Tuesday to step down as the Biden administration seeks to replace them.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Acting Attorney General Wilkinson instructed most presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorneys to submit resignations effective Feb. 28.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug is expected to take over the top prosecutor’s job in an acting capacity before a new appointment is made.

