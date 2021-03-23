Oregon’s Tuesday COVID-19 Count: 316 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the virus.
162,016 cases have been confirmed in the state with 2,367 deaths.
The latest victims who passed were a 67-year-old woman and 85-year-old man, both from Coos County with underlying health conditions.
The most new cases were reported in Washington County with 56. Multnomah County reports 44 new cases.
20 Oregon counties plan to open up additional eligibility groups for the vaccine immediately. Nearly 1.6 million doses have been administered in the state.
109 COVID patients are in a hospital bed today; 7 fewer than yesterday. 16 patients are under intensive care.