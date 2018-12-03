Oregon’s Trumpeter Swan Breeding Program Grows
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 3, 2018 @ 2:14 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s trumpeter swan breeding program has a new pair of the elegant white water birds.

The Bulletin reports Monday that a 4-year-old male arrived at the Pronghorn Resort near Bend from Pennsylvania and his mate, a 3-year-old female, came from Indiana.

The birds were purchased for about $2,600 each by the Trumpeter Swam Society and arrived by a commercial airplane.

Oregon is trying to restore the state’s swan population after the species was hunted to near-extinction in the early 1900s.

In 2017, five pairs across the state produced 17 baby swans, or cygnets.

That’s still short of the state’s goal to have 15 breeding pairs — enough to sustain a wild population.

State wildlife officials hope the new pair starts mating in the spring.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Puppy Digs Up 13,000-Year-Old Discovery Homeless Man Turns in Bag Filled With Cash Washington State Senate Republicans Criticize Planned Investigation Oregon Doctor Dies Surfing Near Newport Blasting Caps Stolen and Recovered Pullman Police Officer Arrested in Sex Assault of Student Quits
Comments