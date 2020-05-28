      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Oregon’s Top Courts Begin Reversing Non-Unanimous Convictions

May 28, 2020 @ 2:13pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s top two courts have begun reversing convictions by nonunanimous juries, the first of hundreds – and perhaps thousands – of cases that are being scrutinized after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April that nonunanimous jury verdicts are unconstitutional.

The Oregon Supreme Court returned 16 cases to the trial courts and reversed the convictions.

The Court of Appeal reversed convictions in three other cases and remanded them to county courts.

A public defender says the county prosecutor can decide to drop the charges, proceed with the charges or, perhaps, try to negotiate a settlement.

TAGS
Convictions Oregon Supreme Court
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast