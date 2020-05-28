Oregon’s Top Courts Begin Reversing Non-Unanimous Convictions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s top two courts have begun reversing convictions by nonunanimous juries, the first of hundreds – and perhaps thousands – of cases that are being scrutinized after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in April that nonunanimous jury verdicts are unconstitutional.
The Oregon Supreme Court returned 16 cases to the trial courts and reversed the convictions.
The Court of Appeal reversed convictions in three other cases and remanded them to county courts.
A public defender says the county prosecutor can decide to drop the charges, proceed with the charges or, perhaps, try to negotiate a settlement.