Oregon’s Top 30 School Districts For 2020

Dec 11, 2019 @ 7:30am

PORTLAND, Ore—Top 30 school districts in Oregon were evaluated on Academics, Teacher quality, Diversity, College prep and Health and Safety.

1. Lake Oswego                                      7. Silver Falls                                     13.  Sisters                                   19. Mt. Angel                     25.  Helix School district

2.Riverdale                                             8. Greater Albany                             14.  Sherman County                 20. Dufer                            26.  Eugene

3. West Linn-Wilsonville                     9. St. Paul                                           15. Tigard Tualatin                     21. Redmond                     27.  David Douglas

4.Corvallis                                              10. Hood River County                     16. Philomath                              22. Gladstone                    28.  Corbett

5. Ashland                                               11. Sherwood                                      17. North Clackamas                  23. Jordan Valley             29.  Canby

6. Beaverton                                            12.  Dayville                                       18. Portland                                 24.  Condon                       30.  Neahkahnie

