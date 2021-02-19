Oregon’s Thursday COVID-19 Count: 466 Cases, 6 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — The youngest case so far of a COVID-19 death was reported Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority. An infant in Umatilla County died last month.
Among the 6 new deaths, all had underlying conditions. The rest of the victims were between 68 and 84-years-old with their deaths occurring between February 11th and this past Monday.
There were 466 new cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 151,713. The most new cases were reported in Multnomah (66), Washington (54) and Marion (46) counties.
169 people are in the hospital with COVID-19; 21 fewer than yesterday and 52 are in intensive care.
More than 729,000 first and second doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.