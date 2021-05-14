Oregon’s State Health Officer Says Businesses Should Check For Vax Status Or Enforce Masks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s state health officer says businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The comments Friday by Dr. Dean Sidelinger came as he said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses.
Late Thursday Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon would immediately follow direction from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day which eased indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people.
Brown said Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces.
Sidelinger said for now it’s up to businesses to determine a person’s vaccine status.