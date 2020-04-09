Oregon’s Snowpack 109% of Normal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Although Oregon’s mountain snow accumulation started slowly this winter, the snowpack now appears to be in good shape.
The Capital Press reports recent snowstorms have lifted the state’s overall average snowpack to 109% of normal as of Wednesday, compared to 91% of normal at the beginning of March, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The highest totals are in Eastern Oregon while the Willamette Valley, which is home to 60% of Oregon’s population and nearly half its gross farm sales, is also above average for snow, at 110% of normal.
Agriculture relies on snowpack into the spring and summer irrigation seasons, gradually replenishing streams and filling reservoirs used to water crops and livestock.