Oregon’s Secretary Of State Assures Safe And Secure Primary Election

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Wednesday assured Oregonians that next Tuesday’s primary will be safe and secure.
She says that’s because there are multiple safeguards in place that were designed by both Republicans and Democrats, “When ballots are returned, officials use handwriting analysis to verify every single ballot signature, unique barcodes are on every ballot, cameras broadcast every space where ballots are handled in our elections offices, and observers are invited to watch the process.”
Earlier this week the Oregon Elections Division reported that a Portland campaign finance firm was hit with a cyber-attack.
However, Secretary Fagan says the attack did not compromise the upcoming election, “The most important thing for us to get out to Oregon voters, is that Oregonians’ information in the Secretary of State’s database is safe and uncompromised.”
Tuesday’s primary also marks the first use of the state’s new postmark law, “Which means that ballots are on time if they’re postmarked on election day. Even if they arrive seven days after the election.”
