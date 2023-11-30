KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon’s Report Card On Schools Released

November 30, 2023 1:11PM PST
Salem, Ore — The 2022-23 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now accessible on the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) website. This annual overview of Oregon’s kindergarten through grade 12 education system provides key data on students, teachers, and schools.

Oregon Department of Education Director Dr. Charlene Williams emphasized academic excellence as the agency’s top priority, acknowledging the need for continued efforts to enhance student success. Williams stated, “Clearly, the results show we have more work to do to set Oregon’s students up for success. I care deeply about helping each and every scholar, and know that through centering their needs, aspirations and talents, we can prepare every student for their future.”

The Oregon Statewide Report Card features both new and previously released data:

  • Oregon students speak 333 unique languages.
  • The percentage of women serving as principals increased by 3 points to 58% in 2022-23, up from 55% in 2021-22.
  • Updated methodology and approach to supporting schools identified for Comprehensive and Targeted Support and Improvement as part of ongoing alignment and integration efforts.
  • Non-binary student enrollment has seen a consistent increase for the fourth consecutive year.
  • Ninth Grade On-Track data continued to improve in 2022-23, with a statewide rate increase of 0.8 percentage points to 83.6%, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

