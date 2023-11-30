Oregon’s Report Card On Schools Released

Salem, Ore — The 2022-23 edition of the Oregon Statewide Report Card is now accessible on the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) website. This annual overview of Oregon’s kindergarten through grade 12 education system provides key data on students, teachers, and schools.

Oregon Department of Education Director Dr. Charlene Williams emphasized academic excellence as the agency’s top priority, acknowledging the need for continued efforts to enhance student success. Williams stated, “Clearly, the results show we have more work to do to set Oregon’s students up for success. I care deeply about helping each and every scholar, and know that through centering their needs, aspirations and talents, we can prepare every student for their future.”

The Oregon Statewide Report Card features both new and previously released data: