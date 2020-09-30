Oregon’s Public Records Advocate Resigns
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s public records advocate has resigned after clashing with the state board she chairs over its efforts to make her office more independent from the governor.
Becky Chiao stepped down Tuesday.
Gov. Kate Brown in August appointed Chiao to the job, subject to Senate confirmation.
The council’s efforts before and after her appointment to get a bill passed to end the governor’s role hiring and firing the advocate were at the root of Chiao’s and the council’s disagreement.
Oregon’s public records advocate is tasked with helping resolve conflicts between members of the public and government workers over public records requests.