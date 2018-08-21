Oregon’s Oldest Farms to be Honored
By Grant McHill
Aug 21, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon program will honor the state’s oldest farms in continuous operation at a ceremony this weekend, including two farms that have been tilled for 150 years.

The awards reported on by the Capital Press also include a dozen farming operations that are a century old.

The farms to be honored are located all over the state, from populous Multnomah County to rural areas in Umatilla and Wasco counties.

One farm in Saint Paul was founded in 1852 – seven years before Oregon became a state.

Mullen Farms is now run by the great-great grandson of one of the farm’s founders.

The 1,300-acre farm now grows seed crops and hazelnuts.

The Oregon Century Farm and Ranch Program is administered by the Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education.

