Oregon’s Nonfarm Payroll Employment Rises By 8,100 In September

Salem, Ore. — In September, Oregon’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment increased by 8,100 jobs, marking a recovery from the revised decline of 700 jobs observed in August. The job gains for September were predominantly in the construction sector, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality, with most other major industries remaining relatively stable, none experiencing a loss of more than 200 jobs.

Construction Sector: Construction employment surged to a new record high in September, with an addition of 3,200 jobs. As of September, the construction industry employed 119,900 individuals, indicating a 2.0% increase or 2,300 more jobs compared to September 2022. Notably, most of the gains in the past year were concentrated in specialty trade contractors, which contributed 4,000 jobs, while construction of buildings remained at the same employment level as the previous year.

Professional and Business Services: Professional and business services exhibited moderate growth over the past year, adding 3,900 jobs, equivalent to a 1.5% increase. This growth was driven by the management of companies and enterprises, which added 2,400 jobs, a notable increase of 4.8%. Professional and technical services also saw moderate growth, with 1,600 jobs added, reflecting a 1.4% increase. In contrast, the administrative and waste services component of the industry remained nearly flat, with a slight reduction of 100 jobs or -0.1%. Within this component, employment services experienced weakness, shedding 2,000 jobs, representing a -4.5% decline over the past 12 months.

Leisure and Hospitality: The leisure and hospitality sector has exhibited consistent and rapid growth over the last 24 months, adding 23,900 jobs, which is a substantial increase of 12.8%. However, despite these significant gains, the sector, which had 210,800 jobs in September, is still 5,700 jobs below its pre-recession peak, which was reached in February 2020.

Unemployment Rates: Oregon’s unemployment rate was recorded at 3.5% in September, slightly up from 3.4% in August. This marked the fourth consecutive month in which Oregon’s unemployment rate remained within the range of 3.4% to 3.5%. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8% in both August and September.