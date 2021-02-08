      Weather Alert

Oregon’s New COVID-19 Case Count Lowest Since October 19th

Feb 8, 2021 @ 12:59pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The COVID-19 curve is trending in the right direction in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 305 new cases.

That’s the lowest number since October 19th.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (27), Columbia (3), Coos (15), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (11), Jackson (8), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Marion (27), Multnomah (66), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (51) and Yamhill (17).

The OHA also reports one new death from the virus.

A 67-year-old Lane County woman died on February 4th.

221 Oregonians are fighting the virus in the hospital today, while 55 of those patients are in ICU.

Over 572,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered.

Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
