Oregon’s Monday COVID-19 Count: 178 New Cases, 2 More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — Monday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Oregon Health Authority show 178 new cases and two more deaths. 161,706 Oregonians have tested positive for the virus with 2,365 losing their lives to it.
The most new cases come from Clackamas County (29), Multnomah (24) and Marion (23).
The victims who died are a 40-year-old woman from Marion County and a 91-year-old man from Lane County who both had underlying conditions.
116 people are currently in the hospital with the virus and 18 in the intensive care unit.
Oregonians have received more than 1.5 million doses of a COVID vaccine, mostly the Phizer and Moderna vaccines.
13 Oregon counties plan to immediately expand eligibility for vaccinations. Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Umatilla and Union counties have notified the state of their intentions to do so. Those counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals in Phase 1B Group 6. That includes:
- Adults ages 45 to 64 with one or more underlying condition with increased risk.
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income, senior congregate and independent living facilities
- Sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness
- People displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant women 16 and older
To get started on the vaccination process, use the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool.