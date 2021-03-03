Oregon’s Lawmakers Think You Should Pay 30%-60% MORE In Property Taxes
House Joint Resolution 13 would change some of the property tax limits in the Constitution by allowing the taxable value of your home to increase, and that increase under some estimates could be anywhere from 30-60% under different scenarios depending on the interpretations of the bill.
To talk about this ridiculous proposal that could cost homeowners thousands of dollars a year, Lars spoke with Jason Williams Founder of the Taxpayers Alliance of Oregon.
Listen Below:
