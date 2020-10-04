Oregon’s Latest: One New Death, 260 New Cases, 176 Hospitalized Including 48 in ICU, 17 On Ventilators
Portland, Ore. Here’s the latest on Covid-19 from the Oregon Health Authority Sunday afternoon: The most recent Oregonian to die from Covid-19, is an 80-year-old man from Marion county. His death Friday at Salem hospital, raises the state’s death toll to 572. Oregon Health Authority is also reporting 260 new cases of coronavirus statewide. The most new cases were reported in Multnomah county with 61, followed by 37 new cases in Marion county. Right now in Oregon at least 176 people are in the hospital for the virus, including 48 in the ICU, and 17 on ventilators.
Since the outbreak there have been a total of 7,402 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Multnomah county and 4,848 confirmed cases in Marion county.
Read more from OHA:
Oregon Health Authority reported 260 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 34,770. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (29), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (14), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (61), Polk (4), Umatilla (11), Washington (35), and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 572nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
