Oregon’s Latest: No New Deaths; Most Of 231 New Cases From Multnomah County
Portland, Ore. – No one reportedly died from covid-19 in Oregon Sunday. The state’s death toll remains at 417. There were 231 new cases reported, the most in Multnomah county with 64. Marion county had 41 new cases. Right now statewide 173 people are hospitalized by the virus including 47 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.
Oregon Health Authority reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 24,937.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).
