Oregon’s Latest: Four New Deaths; 269 New Cases – Most From Marion County; Currently 166 Patients Hospitalized Including 47 In ICU and 22 On Ventilators
Portland, Ore. – Four more Oregonians have died from Covid-19 bringing the state’s toll up to 458. Two new victims were from Marion county. One was from Washington county and one from Douglas county. Oregon also reporting 269 new cases, the most coming from Marion county with 48. Multnomah county had 36 new cases. Right now statewide 166 people are in the hospital for the virus, including 47 patients in ICU and 22 on ventilators.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 29, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on August 8 and died on August 25, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 28, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
