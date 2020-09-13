Oregon’s Latest: 5 New Deaths, 11 Dead Over Weekend; 185 New Cases: Most From Multnomah And Washington Counties
Portland, Ore. – There are 185 new cases of covid-19 reported in Oregon. The most are from Multnomah county with 38, and Washington county with 33. Also five more people have reportedly died from coronavirus, bringing Oregon’s death toll up to 509. Two of the latest victims were from Marion county, two from Washington county, and one was from Lane county. The Oregon Health Authority says 11 Oregonians have died from the virus over the weekend.
Read more here:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (26), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Multnomah (38), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1), Washington (33).
The 504th COVID-19 death reported yesterday, Sept. 12, was deemed to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from our case counts. This case was reported to the appropriate state of residence.
Oregon’s 505th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 506th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept.12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 507th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 508th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions
Oregon’s 509th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
