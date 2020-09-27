Oregon’s Latest: 1 New Death, 242 New Cases, 199 Patients Currently Hospitalized Including 40 in ICU, 14 On Ventilators
Portland, Ore. – The uptick of the virus is continuing in parts of the Pacific Northwest. Another Oregonian has died from covid-19, rising the state’s death toll to 547. The latest victim was an 81-year-old woman from Multnomah county. Oregon also reporting 242 new cases of coronavirus. The most new cases are from Multnomah county with 72 and Marion county with 26. Right now statewide 199 patients are in the hospital for covid-19, including 40 in ICU, and 14 on ventilators.
Read more from Oregon Health Authority:
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Clatsop (8), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (5), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (72), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (14), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (23).
Oregon’s 547th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 26, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.